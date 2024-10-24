San Jose

Crews contain 2-alarm fire in downtown San Jose

By Bay City News

San Jose Fire Department logo.
NBC Bay Area

San Jose crews knocked down a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure in the city's downtown area Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were alerted to a fire at a vacant commercial structure in the area of Second and San Salvador streets around 7:45 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The blaze was contained shortly after 8 a.m., the fire department said.

There were no reported injuries. The public is advised to still avoid the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us