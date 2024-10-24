Crews contain 2-alarm fire in downtown San Jose

San Jose crews knocked down a two-alarm fire at a commercial structure in the city's downtown area Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The San Jose Fire Department said crews were alerted to a fire at a vacant commercial structure in the area of Second and San Salvador streets around 7:45 a.m.

The blaze was contained shortly after 8 a.m., the fire department said.

There were no reported injuries. The public is advised to still avoid the area.