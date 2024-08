Firefighters on Tuesday were battling a two-alarm fire at a residential structure in downtown San Jose, the department said.

The blaze was burning on the 100 block of North Fourth Street.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

#SJFD firefighters are on scene of a second alarm assignment at a residential structure on the 100 block of N 4th St. in Downtown San José. Traffic is impacted. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 9:49am. pic.twitter.com/IGN7vJVD0k — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 20, 2024