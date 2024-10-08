Fire guts fourplex in San Jose, leaves 1 injured

A fire in a four-unit apartment complex Monday evening in San Jose left the building uninhabitable and displaced at least 12 people, the fire department said.

Firefighters were called out at 5:10 p.m. to the 1100 block of Mesa Drive near Pioneer High School, where they discovered a "fully involved" fire in a fourplex.

A search of both first and second floors of the structure were clear of people, but one resident received burns on their arms, the San Jose Fire Department said.

The fire was knocked down by 5:42 p.m. Three units were damaged by fire and the fourth one has significant smoke and water damage.

Animal Control was called for a rabbit found alive. At least seven adults, five children and two dogs were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.