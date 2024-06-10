2-alarm fire burns in hills east of San Jose

A fire was burning in the hills east of San Jose Monday afternoon.
The San Jose Fire Department reports the blaze has prompted a second-alarm response on Higuera Road. Structures involved in the fire are outbuildings, not homes, firefighters said.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.
