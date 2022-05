Crews responded to a fire in San Jose Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Firefighters are battling a fire on the 200 block of Leo Avenue that is threatening commercial structures, the fire department said via Twitter.

People are advised to avoid the area of Phelan Avenue to Tully Rd.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

