Firefighters Battle Blaze at Abandoned Victorian in San Jose

San Jose Firefighters battled a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that had engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way.
There were no reports of any injuries and the fire has been contained to the building of origin as of 11:30 p.m.
