San Jose

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Abandoned Victorian in San Jose

By Bay City News

San Jose Firefighters battled a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said Tuesday evening. 

Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that had engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way. 

There were no reports of any injuries and the fire has been contained to the building of origin as of 11:30 p.m. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us