Firefighters Battle Blaze at Abandoned Victorian in San Jose

San Jose Firefighters battled a blaze in an abandoned Victorian, the agency said Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called out at 9:15 p.m. to the two-alarm fire that had engulfed a two-story Victorian on 1100 block of Ranchero Way.

There were no reports of any injuries and the fire has been contained to the building of origin as of 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters remain on scene of a two alarm fire in a fully involved abandoned two story Victorian on the 1100 block of Ranchero Way (Station 14’s first due area). There are no reports of any injuries and the fire has been contained to the building of origin. TOC: 9:15pm pic.twitter.com/8MIl84uE4M — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) November 30, 2022