Brush fire threatens structures in hills east of San Jose

A brush fire burning in the hills east of San Jose Thursday afternoon is threatening structures, fire officials said.

The blaze is burning in the area of Clayton Road and Via De La Vista, according to Cal Fire.

At least 30 acres have burned, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters are on scene of a Tier 3 vegetation fire near Clayton Rd. in East San Jose. Fire currently at 40 acres with structures threatened. Please avoid the area. #SJFD pic.twitter.com/vYCp09VXQc — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 3, 2023