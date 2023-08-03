Santa Clara County

Brush fire threatens structures in hills east of San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

A brush fire burning in the hills east of San Jose Thursday afternoon is threatening structures, fire officials said.

The blaze is burning in the area of Clayton Road and Via De La Vista, according to Cal Fire.

At least 30 acres have burned, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us