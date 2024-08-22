Firefighter hurt, cat rescued in San Jose house fire

A San Jose firefighter was injured and a cat was rescued in a two-alarm house fire Thursday morning, according to the fire department.
At about 8:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire reported in the 5500 block of Century Manor Court in South San Jose, fire officials said.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with burn injuries, officials said. A cat was found in the home and rescued.
The fire was knocked down at about 8:55 a.m., and three residents were displaced, according to officials.
The cause of the blaze was under investigation, officials said.
