A firefighter was transported to a hospital after falling from a roof while battling a fire Monday at a San Jose townhome.

The firefighter's injuries are non life-threatening, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire on the 1800 block of Ashmeade Court was contained to one vacant unit and appears to have started in the attic, firefighters said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.