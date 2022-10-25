1 Dead, Firefighter Among 3 Hurt in 3-Alarm Blaze at North San Jose Home

A woman died, and a firefighter was among three injured early Tuesday morning in a three-alarm fire at a house in North San Jose.

The blaze ignited at about 3:30 a.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Via Montez in a neighborhood off Interstate 680, near Morrill Middle School.

Five people were inside the home when the fire ignited; four were able to escape, and two of those were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Crews were searching for the fifth person, officials said.

A firefighter suffered minor injuries after he fell from the roof. He was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.