Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Residential Fire in San Jose

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose Friday night.

The fire was reported in the area of El Coral Way and El Coral Court around 9 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are working a 2 alarm residential structure fire in the area of El Coral Way and El Coral Ct. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. TOC 9:06pm pic.twitter.com/Mzff6EDxUU — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 26, 2022