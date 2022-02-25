house fire

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Residential Fire in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose Fire Department

Firefighters are battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose Friday night.

The fire was reported in the area of El Coral Way and El Coral Court around 9 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

house fireSan JoseSan Jose Fire Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us