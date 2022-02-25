house fire Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Residential Fire in San Jose By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago San Jose Fire Department Firefighters are battling a two-alarm structure fire in San Jose Friday night. The fire was reported in the area of El Coral Way and El Coral Court around 9 p.m. No injuries have been reported. Firefighters are working a 2 alarm residential structure fire in the area of El Coral Way and El Coral Ct. No reports of injuries at this time. Please avoid the area. TOC 9:06pm pic.twitter.com/Mzff6EDxUU— San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) February 26, 2022 Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want. This article tagged under: house fireSan JoseSan Jose Fire Department