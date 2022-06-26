Firefighters Extinguish Blaze That Threatened Some Homes

The Santa Clara County Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Saturday afternoon that threatened at least two homes and five structures total, the agency said.

Units were dispatched at 12:23 p.m. to the area of 18571 Montevina Road, where they found 1/3 of an acre burning up a steep embankment towards two houses.

Firefighters ultimately contained the fire at one acre and saved the threatened structures.

County firefighters said that the blaze was particularly tricky to fight because of downed power lines and other access issues due to the terrain and narrow roadways.

Crews remain at the site conducting mop-up operations. There were no injuries. The fire is currently under investigation.