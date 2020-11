Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in San Jose.

The blaze is reported in the creek between Cherry Avenue and Tonino Drive, near Bass Pro Shops.

At 2 p.m., firefighters reported no structures were threatened.

No other information was immediately available.

