Firefighters warn of potential risk firework pose this July Fourth

Fire crews said they are already spread thin as some are fighting fires across the state, but the added mix of potential illegal fireworks and hot temperatures makes it dangerous

Firefighters are bracing themselves for a busy day ahead of the Fourth of July. But fire crews also have a warning for those wanting to partake in fireworks.

“We want the public to know that it is not permissible to use illegal fireworks,” said Chelsea Burkett, a public information officer for Cal Fire of Santa Clara. “We are fully staffed and we’re working to continue buffering those numbers and bring in more personnel. [But] we have resources that got sent out to support some of the other fires that are happening and because of that we bring in more resources in.”

In Santa Clara County, Gilroy is the only city that permist the use of so-called Safe and Sane Fireworks.

In San Jose, all fireworks are illegal. Inviidulas caught lighting or owning fireworks can face fines.

Spectators are also subject to fines.

Burkett said it is best to leave the firworks in the hands of professionals.

“Theres a lot of safety practices that are put in before those shows are even allowed to start,” she said.

According to Cal Fire, due to triple digit heat and dry vegetation one spark could have dangerous consequences.

