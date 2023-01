A stretch of Highway 101 in Gilroy was completely shut down for a time Monday due to flooding.

As of 4 p.m., one northbound lane was back open, but that could change if water levels rise. It's unclear when the remaining lanes will reopen.

Caltrans said motorists should expect delays and take alternate routes.

#TRAFFICALERT: U.S. 101 in Gilroy is closed in both directions due to flooding. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There is no ETO of when the highway will re-open. For live traffic conditions ▶️ https://t.co/cipKtcceGE pic.twitter.com/kRzoe8h9sb — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) January 9, 2023