Roads, Parks Flooded in Morgan Hill

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In Morgan Hill Monday, roads and parks were flooded, and the city was warning people to stay away from the area west of Monterey Highway.

The city said Little Llagas and Fisher creeks were experiencing flooding.

There was also flooding at a park next to Nordstrom Elementary School. The water collected in the grass, creating a small pond in the park.

The Morgan Hill Unified School District told families to stay home if the roads to school are unsafe due to the storm. The schools will work with each child on attendance-related matters.

