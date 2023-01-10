Floodwaters Recede in Southern Santa Clara County

There was no shortage of floodwaters in southern Santa Clara County Tuesday following the recent deluge, but the water was receding.

For the first time in years, spillover from the Uvas Reservoir turned part of Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy into a river.

"Crazy," Maria Ortega said. "This is my son’s route to school, so it’s pretty crazy to see this. I’ve never seen it like this, never have."

Uvas Creek, which is normally dry, was a full-fledged river Tuesday. It was lower than Monday when the water flowed toward Highway 101 and eventually flooded the roadway, blocking traffic for more than six hours.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The area near Highway 101 and Highway 25 south of Gilroy that was under water Monday was soggy but drying out Tuesday. Roads were still closed in rural areas, but the floodwaters were subsiding.

"It’s just incredible, the change in scenery," Fernando Lopez of Gilroy said. "From the drought and everything is dry to now the water is all the way to the paths where we usually go walking."