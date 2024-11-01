Former motel transforms into a 42-unit housing community in San Jose

San Jose leaders showed off their latest affordable housing project on Friday.

The city has transformed a former motel, Pavilion Inn, into a community with 42 one-bedroom units. The space will also offer transitional housing for youth experiencing homelessness.

Mayor Matt Mahan said this is a hopeful step in solving the large homeless youth crisis in the Bay Area.

"We want you to achieve your full potential," Mahan said, "and you don't have to do it alone."

The new community is called the Sunrise Pavilion. Various groups provided the funds, including the Jamboree Housing Corporation and the Santa Clara Housing Authority.