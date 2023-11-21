Mountain View

Former Mountain View teacher arrested on suspicion of inappropriately touching student

By Bay City News

Police in Mountain View on Monday arrested a former elementary school teacher on suspicion of inappropriately touching a student. 

Detectives are now looking for more students who may have been inappropriately touched, police said Monday. 

In October, Mountain View Police spoke with a student and their family after the child disclosed that their teacher allegedly touched them inappropriately during class at Theuerkauf Elementary School on San Luis Avenue several years ago. 

The teacher suspected in this case is Bryan Rios, 42, a Santa Clara resident. He was arrested on Monday, police said. 

Anyone thinks they were a victim or who knows someone who may have been a victim is encouraged to contact Detective Lauren Riffel at laurel.riffel@mountainview.gov.

