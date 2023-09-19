Former patient donates ‘wish' to South Bay pediatric cancer ward

Gauri Jayganesh is paying it forward.

Eight years ago when Jayganesh was 10 years old and being treated for cancer in the South Bay, she received a special wish from Make-A-Wish America, but she never claimed it.

Now 18, in remission and heading off to college, Jayganesh is donating her wish to Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara to benefit young patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Jayganesh's wish will take the form of new iPads to be used for scheduling and teaching, theraputic books, and other health tools for the children.

"It has a lot of items that help them learn about what they're going through," Jayganesh said. "For example, we have a couple of books that teach them about what the cancer is that they're going through or different scans that they might have to go through and chemotherapy itself."

Jayganesh said she hopes the materials will make cancer treatment less scary for other patients and help them recover like she did.