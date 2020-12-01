Santa Clara University

Former Santa Clara University Employee Arrested on Suspicion of Child Pornography Possession

University officials found a makeshift room on campus with a mattress and sex toys inside, police said.

A 49-year-old man who used to work at Santa Clara University was arrested Monday on suspicion of possession of child pornography after university officials found a makeshift room on campus with a mattress and sex toys inside, police said.

University administrators learned in October that a makeshift room had been constructed in a basement maintenance shop on campus that Jason Cameron Brown had constructed, according to Santa Clara police.

On Oct. 21, the university reported the discovery to Santa Clara police and turned over a laptop computer belonging to Brown, and a forensic analysis of the laptop revealed that its hard drive had child pornography on it, police said.

At 6:45 a.m. Monday, Brown was arrested and officers served a search warrant at his home in San Jose. No other details about the case were immediately released.

