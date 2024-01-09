Free Narcan by mail in the South Bay

If you live in Santa Clara County, the county will mail you Narcan for free.

Narcan is a nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

The drug can cost $70 to $150 out of pocket.

Santa Clara County already stocks free Narcan in its libraries.

County officials say they believe this new home delivery option gives them another tool to fight the deadly opioid crisis.

If you want to get on the mailing list, you can call the county at 408-272-6055 or email SCCOOPP@hhs.sccgov.org.

The county says it will ship the drug within 24 hours.

The FDA approved Narcan for use without a prescription last year.