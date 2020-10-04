Free, No Appointment COVID–19 Testing Moving to Church

A free, no-appointment COVID-19 testing site in East San Jose is moving, county emergency officials said Saturday.

Starting Tuesday the new site location will be Emmanuel Baptist Church at 467 N. White Road and it will operate Tuesday through Friday each week from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The site is expected to be open through the end of year, county officials said.

Gilroy's pop-up site remains open at the South County Annex at 9300 Wren Ave. from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Another site will open for one day Oct. 10 at the Children's Discovery Museum at 180 Woz Way. Testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointment-only testing will be available next week in Santa Clara, Mountain View, Cupertino, Campbell and Palo Alto. Appointments can be reserved up to seven days ahead of time here.

Testing by appointment is also available at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds at 344 Tully Road in San Jose and can be made up to five days in advance.