San Jose Earthquakes present free Steve Aoki concert ahead of game against Miami

World famous DJ Steve Aoki is taking the stage in Downtown San Jose.
The concert is being presented by the San Jose Earthquakes on May 13.
It’s all part of the celebration leading up to the Quakes game against Inter Miami, which features superstar Lionel Messi, at PayPal Park on May 14.
Admission is free but people must RSVP in advance.
