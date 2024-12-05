Fremont family's car stolen with newborn supplies, gifts

A Fremont couple had just been outfitted with all the supplies needed to welcome their newborn into the world, only to have everything stolen.

Benjamin Willis said a few weeks ago, his car was stolen after he had packed it with gifts and supplies needed for his child's birthdate, such as diapers and a new baby seat. To make matters worse, Willis said, the couple had also packed the car with personal notes for the hospital stay and family photos.

Police told NBC Bay Area that the Willis family wasn't the only victim that week. During that time, 14 vehicles were stolen in the city.

Robert Handa has the full report in the video above.