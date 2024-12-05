Fremont

Fremont family's car stolen with newborn supplies, gifts

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Fremont couple had just been outfitted with all the supplies needed to welcome their newborn into the world, only to have everything stolen.

Benjamin Willis said a few weeks ago, his car was stolen after he had packed it with gifts and supplies needed for his child's birthdate, such as diapers and a new baby seat. To make matters worse, Willis said, the couple had also packed the car with personal notes for the hospital stay and family photos.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police told NBC Bay Area that the Willis family wasn't the only victim that week. During that time, 14 vehicles were stolen in the city.

Robert Handa has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us