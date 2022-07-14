San Jose

French Bulldog Reunited With Owner After Being Stolen From San Jose Parking Lot

Powell was offering a $10,000 reward to get Dolce back

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A French bulldog was reunited with its owner Tuesday after being stolen from a San Jose parking lot Saturday.

Quinnesha Powell said she took her dog Dolce into the Target off North First Street around 7 p.m. while she shopped and thieves grabbed the puppy after she had put it back in her car.

“I see someone peering into the front window and then I see them open the door and take my dog out of my car,” Powell told NBC Bay Area Monday, a day before Dolce was recovered.

“She means the world to me. She is our baby," she said.

This article tagged under:

San Josestolen dog
