French Bulldog Reunited With Owner After Being Stolen From San Jose Parking Lot

A French bulldog was reunited with its owner Tuesday after being stolen from a San Jose parking lot Saturday.

Quinnesha Powell said she took her dog Dolce into the Target off North First Street around 7 p.m. while she shopped and thieves grabbed the puppy after she had put it back in her car.

“I see someone peering into the front window and then I see them open the door and take my dog out of my car,” Powell told NBC Bay Area Monday, a day before Dolce was recovered.

Powell was offering a $10,000 reward to get Dolce back.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“She means the world to me. She is our baby," she said.