Manhunt for fugitive serial rapist in South Bay

Santa Clara County authorities have launched a manhunt for a fugitive rapist out of Mountain View who they believe has sexually assaulted several victims, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Franklin Enrique Sarceno Orla, 34, a Mountain View barber has been charged in the alleged sexual assaults of two men, one that included a kidnapping, the DA's office said. Authorities believe there are many more victims and are looking for those people to come forward.

Sarceno Orla, meanwhile, is on the run, and law enforcement says it is looking for information on his whereabouts.

Evidence shows Sarceno Orla may have assaulted at least 20 different men since 2018, some of whom appeared to be passed out and/or severely intoxicated, police said. The suspect videotaped many of the assaults.

The Mountain View Police Department initially launched an investigation in July after a man said he woke up injured and woozy after having drinks with Sarceno Orla, the DA said. Forensic tests showed the man had been sexually assaulted.

Another victim told police the suspect was his barber, and he had lost consciousness while having beers with him, authorities said.

Sarceno Orla was arrested for sexual assault in late August, but he posted $250,000 bail, the DA said.

Anyone who suspects they may have been victimized by the suspect should contact the Mountain View Police Department at (650) 903-6618 or email Detective Lauren Riffel at lauren.riffel@mountainview.gov or Detective Guillermo de Lira at guillermo.delira@mountainview.gov.

If someone suspects they may have been victimized by Sarceno Orla, they will not lose their right to anonymity and confidentiality by reporting it to the police.

