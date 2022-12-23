Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm

A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday.

Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.

He attended San Jose High School and San Jose City College before transferring to Benedictine College in Kansas, and his passion was to make it to the NFL and become a counselor.

His funeral will take place at noon in San Jose.