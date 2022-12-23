San Jose

Final Farewell for South Bay Football Star Killed in Snow Storm

His funeral will take place at noon in San Jose.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A final farewell for a South Bay college football player who died trying to make it home for the holidays will be held Friday.

Bryant Rosas - a son, brother and football star - was killed in a snow storm on his way back home from Kansas when he made a quick stop in Colorado. The snow storm caught him by surprise on Interstate 70.

He attended San Jose High School and San Jose City College before transferring to Benedictine College in Kansas, and his passion was to make it to the NFL and become a counselor.

His funeral will take place at noon in San Jose.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

San Jose Dec 19

San Jose Football Star Killed in Snow Storm on His Way Home From College

San Jose State University Oct 25

Parents of SJSU Football Player Killed in Collision Remember ‘Loving, Kind' Son

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us