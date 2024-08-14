San Jose restaurant burglarized for a 6th time in less than 3 years

A San Jose restaurant has been burglarized six times in the last two and a half years, the owner said this week.

The most recent break-in at Funny Farm Restaurant on San Felipe Road happened Monday night. It resulted in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Surveillance video captured someone with a hooded sweatshirt and their face covered looking through the restaurant's glass doors. The owner said the person then broke one of the windows and climbed inside. The thief then went into the office and stole iPads.

Fixing the damage will prove to be the restaurant's largest expense.

The restaurant just had to fix the front door after someone tried breaking in last Monday.

The owner said they stay open for the customers, but that might not be enough anymore.

"They put money in the jar to help us buy a new door and the heartbreaking thing is not knowing if it's enough and really trying to figure out how we’re going to come up with the money to stay open," owner Monica Levi said. "That’s the heartbreaking thing, feeling like we let them down."

Levi said police reports have been filed and officers came by on Tuesday to talk with the owners. She said she wants more patrols in the area or security.