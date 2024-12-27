What the future holds for Santa Cruz wharf amid another high surf advisory

Amid another high surf advisory, Santa Cruz city leaders Friday morning will deliver an update on the future of the damaged Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

It comes just a few days after 150 feet of the popular wharf collapsed into the water. The section was closed off and under construction at the time of the collapse, and two workers stranded on the debris had to be rescued.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

