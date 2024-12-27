Santa Cruz

What the future holds for Santa Cruz wharf amid another high surf advisory

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amid another high surf advisory, Santa Cruz city leaders Friday morning will deliver an update on the future of the damaged Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf.

It comes just a few days after 150 feet of the popular wharf collapsed into the water. The section was closed off and under construction at the time of the collapse, and two workers stranded on the debris had to be rescued.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday.

Bob Redell has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us