Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Downtown San Jose

Firefighters gave the all clear Monday evening after a gas leak prompted the evacuation of a residential building in downtown San Jose.

Firefighters received reports of a light gas odor at 98 N. First Street and upon arrival, evacuated the seventh floor of the building.

The San Jose Police Department shut down First Street at West Santa Clara Street while crews worked on fixing the leak.

The VTA suspended service at the downtown transit mall and trains are turning back at Civic Center and Convention center.

Emergency crews cleared the scene at around 6:45 p.m. after the gas leak was secured.

No injuries have been reported, firefighters said.