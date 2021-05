Crews on Monday afternoon capped a gas leak that prompted shelter-in-place orders in area of 285 Main Street and evacuations at Los Gatos High School, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Fire officials also said classes at the campus were dismissed for the day following the gas leak.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

#SCCFD, @LGMSPolice and PG&E are on scene of a gas leak in the area of 285 Main Street in @TownLG.

Los Gatos HS has been evacuated, school has been dismissed. Other buildings in the immediate area have been asked to shelter-in-place. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/4cI5UJ5uuX — Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) May 10, 2021