Gilroy business owners seeks answers after several break-ins

Business owners in Gilroy expressed frustrations and are seeking answers after several break-ins over the last few weeks.

Janice Albright, the owner of Alehouse and Bistro, said her establishment has been broken into twice over the past three weeks. However, she can't close her doors because she needs every dollar to make the repairs.

"I have to pay another $1000 to repair broken glass doors," she said.

Albright has owned Alehouse and Bistro for nearly 20 years and when her staff walked in on Friday they found broken glass covering the concrete outside and the floors inside.

She claims robbers used a rock to break the glass door and that they stole around $50 from the cash register.

Albright added that Friday's incident resembled what happened the first time.

"Somebody threw the rock, which we found the rocks inside the restaurant, just damaged our property," she said. "it's not that funny for people who try to survive, operating a business 12-14 hours a day and no days off, a person like us, there's a lot of businesses like us.”

In the same plaza, located on First Street, Dominic Bozzo said his family's restaurant was broken into.

Bozzo, whose family owns Louies Lasagna, said a few weeks before opening the establishment was broken into.

"Somebody came over on the side and broke the window, didn't really steal anything, just took a couple of toolboxes and power drills," he said.

Louies Lasagna opened up this week, but the incident has left Bozzo on edge.

The community heard of the incidents and came out to support Albright's business.

"It's unbelievable, why would people do such a thing? I would never do something to harm other people," Albright said.