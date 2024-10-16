4 allegedly affiliated with Gilroy gang arrested

San Jose police arrested four males they say were involved in a string of strong-armed, gang-related robberies last summer.

The SJPD Gang Investigations Unit identified five suspects they believe are connected to at least five strong-armed robberies: Dominic Vaca, 19, of Gilroy; Timothy Zambrano, 22, of Gilroy; Matthew Flores, 18, of Gilroy; a 17-year-old juvenile male suspect from Gilroy; and Alexis Orozco, who police are still looking for.

Police believe the five suspects are associated with a Gilroy-based gang.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. on July 24, police responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery in the 2200 block of Eastridge Loop in San Jose. Two males approached the juvenile male victim, pushed him, and ripped off his gold necklace. Police said the suspects made gang signs and shouted gang slurs and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police said the robbery was part of the bigger string of crimes likely committed by the same people. In some of the incidents, the suspects brandished weapons including firearms and knives. The suspects initially targeted rival gang members, then branched out to target other victims of opportunity in San Jose.

With help from the Gilroy Police Department's Anti-Crime Team and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, SJPD GIU Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their associated residences.

San Jose and Gilroy police served warrants and made arrests in August, September and October. Vaca, Flores and Zambrano were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail and the juvenile suspect went to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases, or have information regarding the whereabouts of Orozco, is asked to contact Detective Peterson of the San Jose Police Department Gang Investigations Unit at 4953@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-3835.