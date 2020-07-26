Gilroy police

Gilroy Police Appeal for Details in Hit-And-Run That Killed 60-Year-Old Pedestrian

By Bay City News

Gilroy police are asking for the public's help in finding a driver who fled after fatally striking a pedestrian Saturday night.

The major injury collision was reported at 11:40 p.m. in West 10th and Eigleberry streets, where police, fire, and paramedics found the 60-year-old male victim, who had been struck by a pickup truck heading west on West 10th Street.

The man was flown to a trauma center, but did not survive, police said.

Police have no description of the driver or the make or model of the pickup truck and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (408) 846-0300.

Information can be left anonymously on the department tip line at (408) 846-0330.

