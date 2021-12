Gilroy police are investigating an attack on a 9-year-old boy living with autism.

Police said early Monday, two men -- one of whom was in a relationship with the boy’s mother and lived in the house -- battered the child while he was asleep.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers were sent to Saint Louise Hospital to speak with the young man.

Police say they're now looking for both men for questioning, adding that it is still an active investigation.