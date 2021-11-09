Gilroy Police Make Another Arrest Tied to Deadly Shooting at Councilwoman's Home

Another arrest has been made in connection to the deadly Oct. 30 shooting at the home of a Gilroy councilwoman.

Gilroy police said 18-year-old Lucas James Tomasetti was arrested after law enforcement officers served search warrants Tuesday at three different locations in the city. Police said a firearm was located during the search of one of the locations and it is not known if the weapon was used during the shooting.

Tomasetti was charged with being a felon/prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Meanwhile, the other person arrested in connection to the deadly shooting walked out of jail last week after the district attorney's office declined to file charges, pending further investigation.

David Calderon was scheduled to be arraigned last Wednesday afternoon, but the district attorney's office released a statement saying, "We have declined to file charges pending further investigation. This was a large, chaotic Halloween party that ended with a tragic shooting and homicide."

Michael Macias, 18, was killed in the shooting. Three others were also hit by gunfire.

Councilwoman Rebeca Armendariz owns the property where the party and shooting took place.

Armendariz previously did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment. Calderon is her second cousin.

Witnesses who attended the party said at least 70 people were there, most of them teens in costume.

Officials previously issued a statement saying they believe there were at least two shooters.