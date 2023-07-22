Gilroy teen arrested in fatal shooting of juvenile

Police in Gilroy arrested a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation Friday.

Gilroy police identified Edwin Sanchez, an 18-year-old resident of Gilroy, as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Sanchez was taken into custody Friday at about 7:20 p.m. in the 900-block of First Street without incident, according to police.

A person with a gunshot wound was brought to St. Louise Regional Hospital and died Thursday night, Gilroy police said. Police believe the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Columbine Court.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The homicide is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Cat Fraide at (408) 846-0335 or Catalina.Fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (408) 846-0330.