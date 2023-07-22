Gilroy

Gilroy teen arrested in fatal shooting of juvenile

By Bay City News

Police in Gilroy arrested a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation Friday.

Gilroy police identified Edwin Sanchez, an 18-year-old resident of Gilroy, as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Sanchez was taken into custody Friday at about 7:20 p.m. in the 900-block of First Street without incident, according to police.

A person with a gunshot wound was brought to St. Louise Regional Hospital and died Thursday night, Gilroy police said. Police believe the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Columbine Court.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

The homicide is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gilroy Police Detective Cat Fraide at (408) 846-0335 or Catalina.Fraide@ci.gilroy.ca.us. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (408) 846-0330.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us