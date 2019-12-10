Gilroy to Host First Gun Buyback Program in 25 Years

Following the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and a double homicide in Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County is fighting back by trying to get guns off the streets.

This Saturday will be the county’s first gun buyback in a quarter of a century and it plans to spend as much as $50,000 to purchase as many guns as possible.

"Far too often we see those unwanted guns end up in the hands of felons, used in robberies," said district attorney deputy Vishal Bathija.

On July 28, a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three people and injuring 17 others. This was less than a month after another gunman murdered two people at a Morgan Hill Ford Dealership before killing himself.

The District Attorney’s Office, Gilroy police and Morgan Hill police announced the gun buyback program at a press conference saying they wanted to get unwanted guns off the streets before they end up in the “wrong hands.”

"This is a small part in the way the community can continue to heal," said Gilroy Mayor Roland Velasco. "By getting rid of these unwanted fire arms."

All guns must work and be unloaded. The agencies will be paying $200 for every working assault weapon and a $100 for handguns.

The buyback will be Saturday at 613 Old Gilroy St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.