Gilroy Visitor Nearly Hit in Head by Crossbow Bolt

A person staying at a Best Western Inn in Gilroy was nearly struck in the head by a crossbow bolt Wednesday when it was shot at them by an unknown suspect, police said.

The visitor, who was in Gilroy from out of town, was standing on a second-floor balcony when the 6.5-inch bolt flew past their head and into the wall beside them, breaking on impact.

Gilroy Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities. Police said that even information about someone in possession of a crossbow similar to the one pictured below could be useful, and that police can be contacted anonymously.