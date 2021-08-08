San Jose

Girl Dies in Bicycle Crash in South San Jose

The girl was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died

By Bay City News

File image of San Jose police vehicles.
NBC Bay Area

A girl died after she was thrown from a bicycle in a solo collision Saturday afternoon in South San Jose, police said.

The girl was riding a bike downhill on Valroy Drive in the city's La Colina neighborhood about 3 p.m., when she lost control and hit a raised curb on Curie Drive, according to San Jose police.

The impact launched her into the air and she hit a concrete retaining wall.

The girl, who was not wearing a helmet, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and later died, police said.

