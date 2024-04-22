Shelter-in-place lifted at Gunn High School in Palo Alto after no threat was found

A shelter-in-place order at Gunn High School in Palo Alto was lifted after no threat was found, police said.

The order went into place around 2:30 p.m. after an "unconfirmed threat" to the school Monday afternoon.

“All students and staff are safe at this time,” the Palo Alto Police Department posted on X.

Nearby Fletcher Middle School was also under a shelter-in-place order as a precautionary measure, police said.

Officers searched both schools on Arastradero Road.

At around 3:45 p.m., police said the search was over and students would be released at 3:50 p.m., following their regular schedule.

Happening Now: Officers are on scene at Gunn High School at 780 Arastradero Road investigating an unconfirmed threat towards the school. School officials have placed the campus in a “shelter-in-place” status while officers investigate. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/nQTeEz9GrT — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) April 22, 2024