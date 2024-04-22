Palo Alto

Shelter-in-place lifted at Gunn High School in Palo Alto after no threat was found

Nearby Fletcher Middle School was also under a shelter-in-place order as a precautionary measure, police said

By Diana San Juan

Gunn High School

A shelter-in-place order at Gunn High School in Palo Alto was lifted after no threat was found, police said.

The order went into place around 2:30 p.m. after an "unconfirmed threat" to the school Monday afternoon.

“All students and staff are safe at this time,” the Palo Alto Police Department posted on X.

Nearby Fletcher Middle School was also under a shelter-in-place order as a precautionary measure, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Officers searched both schools on Arastradero Road.

At around 3:45 p.m., police said the search was over and students would be released at 3:50 p.m., following their regular schedule.

Local

San Jose

Man in critical condition after vehicle hits him in San Jose

homelessness

$55M in state homelessness aid slated for Bay Area projects

This article tagged under:

Palo Alto
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us