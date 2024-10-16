Guns seized from home of San Jose man arrested for threatening victim after hit and run

San Jose police found an arsenal inside the home of a man wanted for waving a gun around and threatening a victim following a hit-and-run crash earlier this month, the department announced Tuesday.

Police said Timothy Headman, a 48-year-old San Jose resident, was involved in the Oct. 6 crash in the area of Bernal Road and San Ignacio Avenue.

When the driver of the other car tried to get Headman's information, Headman allegedly pulled out a gun, threatened the driver and then took off from the scene, according to police.

The following day, officers spotted Headman's car, pulled him over and arrested him, police said. They found a rifle magazine and ammunition on him.

Authorities later served a search warrant at Headman's home and found multiple firearms and rifles, a machine gun, a short-barreled rifle, miscellaneous firearm accessories, and various amounts of ammunition, police said.

Headman was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on criminal threats, brandishing a firearm, hit and run, and various felony gun charges, according to police.