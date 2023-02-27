5-Year-Old Testifies in Preliminary Hearing of Sex Assault Suspect in Center of MMA Star Case

Mixed Martial Arts star, and attempted murder suspect, Cain Velasquez was back in court Monday, but he wasn't there as a defendant.

He was there for the preliminary hearing of Harry Goularte who is charged with molesting a young member of Cain's family at a daycare center.

The 5-year-old child, who prosecutors say was sexually assaulted, testified in front of a room filled with Goularte’s family.

It was a preliminary hearing where prosecutors laid out some of the evidence that led them to charge Goularte with child molestation.

Velasquez’s wife also took the stand, recounting the moment the child told her about the alleged assault.

The defendant's attorney claimed the child's testimony was coached and inconsistent.

“The problem is they extended the coaching that goes on with a youngster like that. Which is why as you heard the testimony, he’ll say one thing and then turn around and say it completely the opposite,” said Steve Defilippis.

Prosecutors did what they could to protect the child, including allowing the child to color pictures while testifying.

A box was also set up so the child wouldn’t have to look directly at his accused molester, who sat 25 feet away.

Velasquez's family lawyer said it’s never easy putting a child on the stand.

“Oh, it's extremely difficult. Any time you step into this courthouse we expect that justice is going to be done on either side and I think that’s what the Velasquez family expects in this instance,” said Renee Hessling.

Velasquez is charged with chasing Goularte and repeatedly firing into a truck carrying him and his stepfather.

Goularte was never hit, but his stepfather was.

Since then, Goularte has been granted a restraining order requiring Velasquez to stay a certain distance away.

Goularte’s lawyer said he was upset that it was allowed to happen and repeated his client is innocent.

“The demeanor of my client? Well he didn’t do anything,” said Defilippis.

In court, the prosecutor showed a recorded interview with the child. It was shot right after the alleged molestation was reported.

Both in that video, and on the stand, the child identified Goularte as his molester.

The judge determined Monday that the child's testimony, and other evidence presented, is enough to send Goularte to trial.