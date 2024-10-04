Heatwave leads to Alum Rock Park closure, South Bay organizations change plans

A popular South Bay park had to close its gates on Thursdays as a heatwave gripped the South Bay again, but it didn't stop visitors from trying to enter.

Alum Rock Park in the San Jose hills, often regarded as a popular place for visitors, has certain criteria to close the park, including temperatures over 95 degrees, humidity of 20% or less, and 10 miles per hour or stronger winds. Conditions were met, and the city turned around a stream of visitors.

“I live in Fresno. So I heard about this place, and it seemed interesting, and I brought my bike and everything," said Miguel Hernandez. "[I] two and a half hours to get here, and right now, we’re finding out it’s closed."

Aside from the park, some other businesses and entities had to change plans at the last minute.

San Jose's Willow Glen High Schools moved it football game on Saturday to the morning. One man, asked his identity not be entirely shared, was working out on the field around the same time the teams would have played.

He said the change is a good idea, even if players aren't thrilled about it.

"I completely understand that athletes. No matter what age they are going to try to overcome injury, weather conditions, a schedule .. or whatnot," A.J. said. " But I believe that we need to oversee them, not protect them. And guide them in the right direction."

Amor Bungubung of San Jose said making changes such as closing the park make sense.

“I’m not disappointed. I think it’s good that it’s closed because of the heat," Bungubung said.

Park rangers say only one person was caught past the park's gates but was caught quickly.