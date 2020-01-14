San Jose

Heavy Police Activity in South San Jose After Chase Along Highway 101

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

San Jose police swarmed a neighborhood in the city's Blossom Hill area late Monday night in a possible officer-involved shooting that occurred after a chase along Highway 101 late Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol pursuit reportedly began out of the Hollister-Gilroy area and ended at a pair of scenes in South San Jose: Blossom Hill Road and Riley Court; and Entrada Cedros and Velasco Drive.

Police did not immediately confirm shots were fired, but a heavy police presence was seen at both locations.

Local

PENINSULA 1 hour ago

Palo Alto Approves Safe Parking Program to Help Homelessness

Housing 12 mins ago

Sheriff’s Deputies Enforce Eviction of Squatting Moms at Oakland Home

No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSouth BaycrimeCalifornia Highway Patrolofficer involved shooting
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us