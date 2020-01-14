Heavy Police Activity in South San Jose After Chase Along Highway 101

San Jose police swarmed a neighborhood in the city's Blossom Hill area late Monday night in a possible officer-involved shooting that occurred after a chase along Highway 101 late Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol pursuit reportedly began out of the Hollister-Gilroy area and ended at a pair of scenes in South San Jose: Blossom Hill Road and Riley Court; and Entrada Cedros and Velasco Drive.

Police did not immediately confirm shots were fired, but a heavy police presence was seen at both locations.

No injuries were reported.

No further details were immediately available.