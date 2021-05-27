VTA Yard Shooting

Here's What We Know About San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting Victims

The victims' jobs included bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and assistant superintendent. One had worked for the transit authority since 1999.

Nine people have died following a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.

Here's what we know about the victims, who have been identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner after notifying their families:

  • Paul Delacruz Megia, 42
  • Taptejdeep Singh, 36, was a resident of Union City
  • Adrian Balleza, 29
  • Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35
  • Timothy Michael Romo, 49
  • Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, was a resident of Santa Cruz
  • Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63
  • Lars Kepler Lane, 63
  • Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.

This story will be updated as we learn more about each victim.

