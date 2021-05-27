Here's What We Know About San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting Victims

Nine people have died following a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.

Here's what we know about the victims, who have been identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner after notifying their families:

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Taptejdeep Singh, 36, was a resident of Union City

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40, was a resident of Santa Cruz

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Kepler Lane, 63

Alex Ward Fritch, 49

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.

This story will be updated as we learn more about each victim.