Future Uncertain for Beloved Bookstore in San Jose's Willow Glen

The owner of one of the last remaining independent bookstores in the Bay Area is hanging it up.

Hicklebee’s in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood is up for sale after four decades of literary success, even during the most trying economic times.

“I think it's just because we always stuck with what we do best,” said co-owner Valeria Lewis, adding that it’s time to sell. “I think there are times when you need to exit with grace and let another group come in and take care of the community.”

The news is not the story loyal customers wanted to read.

“I don’t know what to say, this was my home,” said Cece Derr.

“My step dad told me that when he picked me up from the airport and I wanted to cry,” said Laurie Garner. “I love this bookstore because it has everything and it's homey.”

The hope is the next owner will keep the bookstore open, and name it, well, Hicklebee’s.

“To me, that would be really important. I would hate to see it used in a different manner that didn’t go along with the feeling of the store,” said Lewis.

In its final chapter, Hicklebee’s remains a magical spot where the written word becomes real for kids of all ages.

But for the owners, the time has come to turn the page and let someone else write a new story.