High School Coach in San Jose Arrested for Allegedly Sending Harmful Images to Teens

A high school coach was arrested Thursday in San Jose on suspicion of sending images of his genitals to two teens, police said Tuesday.

Michael Samifua, 34 of San Jose, self-surrendered at the county jail on Thursday and was booked on suspicion of sending harmful matter to a minor and annoying or molesting a child. A warrant was out for Samifua's arrest.

Samifua was an assistant football coach at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose and befriended children there, police said. He communicated with them on Instagram and then on Snapchat, according to police.

Between December 2019 and February 2020, Samifua allegedly communicated with two girls, 14 and 15 years old, on Snapchat. He apparently asked them if they were sexually active and allegedly told them about his sexual experiences.

Police said Samifua sent the girls unsolicited images of his genitals.

The girls told high school staff members who told police. Police believe there may be other victims.

Anyone with more information about this incident or other similar ones is asked to call Detective Michael O'Grady of the Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail at (408) 537-1397.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.

