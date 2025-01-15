Gilroy

3 high school students killed in crash outside Gilroy

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three Hollister High School students were killed and a former student was critically injured in a crash outside Gilroy Tuesday night, officials said Wednesday.

"This loss is profoundly felt by all of us," Hollister High School Principal Kevin Medeiros and San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum wrote in a message to the community. "Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families, friends, and loved ones of these young individuals. We know that this news will have a significant impact on our students, staff, and the broader community."

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 6:55 p.m. on Shore Road near Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Location of crash that left three Hollister High School students dead.

The driver of one of the vehicles lost control while heading west on Shore Road, crossed into opposing traffic and slammed into another vehicle, the CHP said.

The driver who lost control and two of their passengers were killed, according to the CHP. A third passenger in that car and the driver of the other vehicle were airlifted to the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. It wasn't immediately known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

"We extend our condolences to those affected by this tragic event," CHP Area Commander Capt. Noel Coady said in a statement. "Obeying traffic laws is every driver’s responsibility, with profound consequences when ignored."

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area office at 408-427-0700.

